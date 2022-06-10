SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 27,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 934,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $10,851,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

