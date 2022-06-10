Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,360 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $304.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

