Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MREO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

