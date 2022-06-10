Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PHUN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 12.23. Phunware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

