Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

