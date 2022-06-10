Shay Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

