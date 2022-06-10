Shay Capital LLC Invests $134,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

JMIA stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.