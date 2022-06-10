Shay Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its position in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,357 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in XOS were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOS stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

