Shay Capital LLC Sells 51,382 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,382 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

