Shay Capital LLC Takes $40,000 Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $6.03 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $60,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 151,100 shares of company stock worth $786,161 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

