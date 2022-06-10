Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday.

SAE opened at €89.78 ($96.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.80 and a 200 day moving average of €99.44. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

