Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Decreases By 95.6%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHGVY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHGVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

