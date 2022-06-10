Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $19.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after buying an additional 181,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 512,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 4,215,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.