Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth about $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 117,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

