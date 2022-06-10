Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 425,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,154. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

