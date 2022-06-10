Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $309.00 at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $472.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $214.92 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

