Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Shares of SIG traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 24,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,937. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 63.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

