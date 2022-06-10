Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 619,650 shares worth $35,399,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

