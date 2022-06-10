Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $54.94 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

