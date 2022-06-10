Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.69

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 7017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.