Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.12 on Friday. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 59.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

