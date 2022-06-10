Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SKIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

