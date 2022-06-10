SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$28.67. 320,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,505. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$28.05 and a 1-year high of C$33.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.20.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.