Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.67)-(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.66). The company issued revenue guidance of $756-761 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.82 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

