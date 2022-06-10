Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.42

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 61010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

