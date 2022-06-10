SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00082617 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

