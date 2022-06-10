Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,955. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.