South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

