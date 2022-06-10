SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $72,403.57

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 6% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $72,403.57 and $130,623.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 243.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

