SparkPoint Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.51 million and $113,716.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,643,799,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

