SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.77

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.77 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 172956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

