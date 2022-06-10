SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

