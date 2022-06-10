Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 28,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,592 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

