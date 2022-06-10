Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

SQ traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,284,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,206,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Square by 10,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,390,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

