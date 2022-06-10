SRB Corp Sells 1,522 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRB Corp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

