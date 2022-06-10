SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Purchases £127.33 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies bought 7 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £127.33 ($159.56).

Alistair Phillips-Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSE alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.01), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,299,638.05).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,764.50 ($22.11) on Friday. SSE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,815.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,685.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.75) per share. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.92) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.18) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.84).

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.