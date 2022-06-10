Standard Protocol Price Up 83.2% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $742,101.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00334282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 170% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

