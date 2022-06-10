Starlink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.54 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starlink has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

