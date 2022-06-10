Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $122,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

