Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Prudential Financial worth $109,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

