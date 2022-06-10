StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

BLPH stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

