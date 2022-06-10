StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

