StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CBFV opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $26.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

