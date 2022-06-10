StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.74 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

