StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NantHealth stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
