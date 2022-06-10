StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.