StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.74. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

