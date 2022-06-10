StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.62 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

