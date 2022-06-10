StockNews.com Downgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Sell

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

