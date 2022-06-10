StockNews.com Downgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $67.70 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

