StockNews.com Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TGH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

