StockNews.com Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
TGH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:TGH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
